Elizabeth Marie Miehle Topeka - Elizabeth Marie Miehle, 65, died Friday, March 13th, 2020 at the Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama after a long bout with kidney dialysis.
She leaves her brother Mark and his wife Jacque, and in-laws David, Joseph, Eva and John Munyi and her two cats; Garfield and Lady and many close friends.
Born and raised in Kenilworth Illinois, the daughter of Bob and Beth Miehle. She was the greatgranddaughter of Robert Miehle the inventor of the Miehle printing press and founder of Miehle Printing Company. The Miehle printing press" was the first printing press that allowed for multiple colors to be printed at the same time. At one point in time, the "Miehle" was considered to be the standard of the industry and was found in virtually every newspaper in the world
In her early years, she attended Joseph Sears elementary school and New Trier High school. She studied at Beloit College in Wisconsin.
After college, she lived in Colorado before moving to Topeka, Kansas. Among her many jobs, the proudest was the time she spent at the Sunshine Connection.
Lisa was born again and loved the Lord as her personal savior. She was a person that was totally immersed in the present. She loved to talk with people and cared deeply about her friends.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020