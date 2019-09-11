|
Elizabeth Perkins "Liz" Burns Elizabeth "Liz" Perkins Burns, 90, of Topeka, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019.
She was born October 17, 1928, in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of Alfred and Elizabeth (Warren) Perkins.
Liz attended Manhattan schools, and in 1951 graduated from Kansas State University and the University of Kansas School of Nursing with a degree in Home Economics and Nursing, She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority at Kansas State.
In 1951 she married Richard M. "Mike" Burns and moved to Topeka, Kansas. Mike passed away in 2004.
She began working as a registered nurse at Santa Fe Hospital in Topeka, which later became Memorial Hospital, until it closed in 1988. She then began working at Stormont Vail Hospital until her retirement in 1998.
In 1955, with her husband Mike they started Burns Floral Company, which was located at 801 SW Fairlawn Road in Topeka. She was active in the flower shop and greenhouses for many years.
Liz was a member of First Congregational Church, active in Women's Fellowship and taught Sunday school. She was a Brownie Scout and Girl Scout leader and a Cub Scout Den Mother.
Survivors include daughters, Mary Kay Burns, Cascade, MT, Peggy (Mark) Clark, Conway, AR, Janet Burns, Topeka, KS, sons, Paul (Karen) Burns, Dayton, OH, Tom (Danna) McVey, Austin, TX, 11 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, sisters, Caroline Clinger and Mary Frances de la Garza.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Mike.
Memorial service will be 10:30 am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at First Congregational Church, 1701 SW Collins Topeka, KS 66604. Interment of the cremated remains will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel in Topeka, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc. PO Box 8350 600 N Kansas Ave. Topeka, KS 66608-0350.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019