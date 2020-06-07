Elizabeth "Betty" R. Moran Elizabeth "Betty" R. Moran, 87, of Topeka, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born December 15, 1932, in Lillis, Kansas. The daughter of Fred and Johanna (Holthaus) Winterman.
Betty was employed by the Seaman School District 345 in the food service industry, where she later retired.
Betty married Basil Moran on October 25, 1952 in Blaine, Kansas. He preceded her in death on September 2, 2018.
Survivors include daughters, Mary (Mike) Neely, Kathy (Phil) Barney, Joan Butera, sons, David Moran, Tom (Sherry) Moran, sisters, Linda (Bill) Hickman and Kathleen McKinnon.
She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Winterman, mother, Johanna Winterman, daughter, Theresa Bonham, son, Steve Moran, brothers, Henry Winterman, John Winterman, and Arthur Winterman, sister, Ellen Winterman.
Betty enjoyed baking. She was most known for her bread, cinnamon rolls, and different pies. She loved to play bunko with friends and enjoyed crossword puzzles.
A Memorial Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 N.W. Independence Avenue, Topeka. Betty's family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com
She was born December 15, 1932, in Lillis, Kansas. The daughter of Fred and Johanna (Holthaus) Winterman.
Betty was employed by the Seaman School District 345 in the food service industry, where she later retired.
Betty married Basil Moran on October 25, 1952 in Blaine, Kansas. He preceded her in death on September 2, 2018.
Survivors include daughters, Mary (Mike) Neely, Kathy (Phil) Barney, Joan Butera, sons, David Moran, Tom (Sherry) Moran, sisters, Linda (Bill) Hickman and Kathleen McKinnon.
She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Winterman, mother, Johanna Winterman, daughter, Theresa Bonham, son, Steve Moran, brothers, Henry Winterman, John Winterman, and Arthur Winterman, sister, Ellen Winterman.
Betty enjoyed baking. She was most known for her bread, cinnamon rolls, and different pies. She loved to play bunko with friends and enjoyed crossword puzzles.
A Memorial Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 N.W. Independence Avenue, Topeka. Betty's family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.