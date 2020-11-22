Ella Edna Rodehorst, 98, Topeka, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at a local care center.
Ella was born August 18, 1922 in Sitio Brazil, South America, the daughter of Rev. George and Elizabeth (Risseeuw) Lehenbauer, who were missionaries in South America. She graduated from Atwood High School in Atwood, KS.
She was employed at Holiday Inn for over 10 years.
She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
Ella married Marvin Rodehorst on April 3, 1945 in Palmer, KS. He died February 24, 2011. Survivors include their children, Gary Rodehorst, St. Augustine, FL, Allen Rodehorst, Glenda (Dave) Schmidtlein, all of Topeka; 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Victor Lehenbauer, Chula Vista, CA. She was also preceded in death by a son, Gregory Rodehorst; and sisters, Esther Rowan, Anna Becker, Doris Ness and Renata Rodehorst.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required along with social distancing. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1716 SW Gage, Topeka, KS 66604 or Topeka Lutheran School, 701 SW Roosevelt, Topeka, KS 66606.
The family would like to thank the staff at Homestead of Topeka for the care they provided for Ella during the past 10 years.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com