Ella Hoover

Lyndon--Ella Estelle Hoover, 92, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Vintage Park in Osage City, Kansas. She was born on November 5, 1927, on the family farm south of Lyndon, Kansas, the daughter of Earl and Erma Frazier Mickelson.



Ella had lived most of her life in the Lyndon area, graduating from Lyndon High School in 1945.



On May 7, 1946, Ella was married to Arthur E. Hoover in Overbrook, Kansas.



She was a Homemaker and worked for Lawrence B. Hall, DDS for many years as a dental assistant.



Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Art, in 2011; by a daughter, Judy Weekes in 2002; her parents, Earl and Erma; two sisters, Elsie Rukes in 2014 and Earla Jo Groves in 2005.



Ella is survived by her daughter, Lynda Lippert and husband Ray of Lyndon; her sister, Eleene Newton and husband Dale of Topeka; a son-in-law, Dennis Weekes of Texas; three grandchildren, Allison Lippert, Aaron Weekes and Russell Weekes; and one great-grandchild.



Graveside memorial services for Ella will be at 11:00am on Saturday, September 12 at the Lyndon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Vintage Park Library or the Girl Scouts, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451.



