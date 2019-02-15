|
Ellamae "Ella" (Shorthill) Campbell Ellamae (Ella) Shorthill Campbell, age 90, Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away on January 13, 2019, at 8:25 P.M. at Schneidmiller Hospice House, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
A graveside service will be held at 11 A.M., Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Rochester Cemetery, Topeka, Kansas.
Mrs. Campbell was born August 5, 1928, in Topeka, Kansas, to Ralph and Arnetta Shorthill. Her family moved to Denver, Colorado, at an early age. She graduated from East High School in Denver in 1947 and then attended a training school in dental assisting and lab technician, the career she enjoyed until her retirement from the VA.
Her favorite pastimes included being an avid reader and an expert at needlework. She was a deacon at Geneva Presbyterian in Laguna Woods, California, until she moved to Idaho in 2013 to be near her daughter.
She is survived by her children Beth Campbell Drain, Stanley W. Campbell, Jr., and Paul T. Campbell, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California, or Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019