|
|
Ellen Doris DeForest Ellen Doris DeForest, 91, of Topeka, went home to be with the Lord, June 28, 2019.
Doris was born February 15, 1928 in Hall Summit, Kansas the daughter of Harold H. and Bessie Jane (Vest) Fann.
Doris married the love of her life, Donald E. DeForest on August 17, 1947 in Waverly, Kansas.
Survivors include her daughters, Connie Bahner, Donna (Kevin) Garrett; grandchildren, Steven (Penny) Fritts, Scott (Ruth) Fritts, Wendy Fritts, Brandon (Heather) Zoeller, Nathan Zoeller, Ashley (Jake) Zoeller-Rader; seven great grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Bonnie) Fann; and sister-in-law, Jean (Harold) Gentry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and two brothers
Family will greet friends beginning at 6:00 p.m.with a celebration of life at 7:00 p.m. at Central Church of Christ, 1250 SW College Ave., Topeka, KS 66604.
Inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to Central Church of Christ and Great Lakes Caring Hospice.
To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 30 to July 1, 2019