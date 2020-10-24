Ellen Marie Mah, 71, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home.



She was born January 9, 1949, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Lue G. and May Ying (Mark) Hop. She attended and graduated from John Hallahan High School in PA.



On August 15, 1967, Ellen married Gaw Kuey "Sammy" Mah in Philadelphia, PA.



Ellen enjoyed going to bingo with her friends, sewing, crosswords, and travel.



A favorite memory Ellen's grandchildren have of her is when she would take them fishing or to bingo.



Ellen will be remembered for her friendly, generous, outgoing personality and her wonderful sense of adventure.



Ellen is survived by her children, William (Christy) Mah, Sharon (David) Conner, and Karen Petersen; grandchildren, Anthony, Alex, and Brandon Mah, Zann Peterson, Preston and Olivia Conner; siblings, Fieman Hop, Hanman Hop and Ida Hop. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gaw Kuey "Sammy" Mah; and sister, Grace Chou.



Ellen will lie in state on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 2:00PM to 5:00PM at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave., Topeka. A graveside service will be at 12:00PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th, Topeka.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store