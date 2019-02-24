|
|
Ellen Thompson Ellen Thompson, 95, of Silver Lake, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019.
She was born October 1, 1923, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of J.W. and Celestia (Shetron) George. She graduated from Silver Lake High School.
Mrs. Thompson was a member of the Silver Lake United Methodist Church.
Ellen married Lee Vern Thompson on October 7, 1946 in Las Vegas NV. He preceded her in death on March 17, 1990.
Survivors include a Son, Ivan (Vicki) Thompson, daughters, Celestia Ralston; Melissa Carver; grandchildren, Lee Ralston, Shawna Weeks, Palmer Thompson, Drew Thompson; six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Funeral Ceremony will be 10:00 am., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 N.W. Independence Avenue, Topeka. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 6:00 to 7:00 pm Monday, February 25, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care 200 SW Frazier Circle Topeka, KS 66606.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019