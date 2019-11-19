|
|
Ellis C. Needham, Jr. Ellis C. Needham, Jr., 75, of Wakarusa, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Ellis was born May 20, 1944, in Lamesa, Texas, the son of Ellis C. and Lottie (Lynn) Needham, Sr.
Ellis owned and operated Industrial Chrome Incorporated d.b.a. ICI Manufacturing.
Ellis was a member of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce and the North Topeka Business Alliance.
Ellis is survived by his wife Naomi L. (Wikle) Needham.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Topeka. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019