Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellis Needham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellis C. Needham Jr.


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellis C. Needham Jr. Obituary
Ellis C. Needham, Jr. Ellis C. Needham, Jr., 75, of Wakarusa, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Ellis was born May 20, 1944, in Lamesa, Texas, the son of Ellis C. and Lottie (Lynn) Needham, Sr.

Ellis owned and operated Industrial Chrome Incorporated d.b.a. ICI Manufacturing.

Ellis was a member of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce and the North Topeka Business Alliance.

Ellis is survived by his wife Naomi L. (Wikle) Needham.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Topeka. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home.

To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -