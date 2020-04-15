Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Blaske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer Blaske


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer Blaske Obituary
Elmer Blaske Elmer Ralph Blaske, 98, Topeka, Kansas, (formerly of Marysville, Kansas) passed away Saturday. April 11, 2020.

Elmer was born January 10, 1922, to Edward and Minnie Gebhardt Blaske, in the family home in Winkler, Kansas. He attended school in a one room schoolhouse, graduated in 1940 from Randolph High School and went to welding school in Wichita. Elmer joined the Army Corps of Engineers, spending one year in California and a year in Hawaii. He joined the Army Air Corps Cadet program at the University of Florida at Gainesville and subsequently served as a flight engineer in a B-29. While in the Corps he was on the baseball team and sang in a quartet. Elmer and Eva Thomann were united in marriage on November 9, 1947.

On his return from WWII, Elmer went into partnership with his father-in-law as a painting contractor. He later became the first director of buildings and grounds for USD 364 and coached golf for Marysville High School. Elmer performed a great deal in community theater and sang for weddings and funerals. He was an avid Royals and K-State fan and was heavily involved with the Lions Club and the American Legion. More than anything, Elmer loved his family and spending time with them. Elmer attended Fellowship Bible Church.

Elmer is survived by his children, Mike Blaske (Ginger), Terry Leseberg (Larry) and Kathy Tryon (Pat); grandchildren, Brett, Katie, Whitney, Lori, Stephanie, Stacy, Sarah, Jenny and Jason; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva, granddaughter, Kristina, great-grandson, Jeret and six brothers and two sisters.

Due to COVID-19, burial will take place in Marysville City Cemetery at this time and a memorial service, with military honors, will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -