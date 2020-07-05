1/
Elmer Blaske
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elmer Ralph Blaske, 98, Topeka, Kansas, (formerly of Marysville, Kansas) passed away Saturday. April 11, 2020.

Elmer was born January 10, 1922, to Edward and Minnie Gebhardt Blaske, in the family home in Winkler, Kansas. He attended school in a one room schoolhouse, graduated in 1940 from Randolph High School and went to welding school in Wichita. Elmer joined the Army Corps of Engineers, spending one year in California and a year in Hawaii. He joined the Army Air Corps Cadet program at the University of Florida at Gainesville and subsequently served as a flight engineer in a B-29. While in the Corps he was on the baseball team and sang in a quartet. Elmer and Eva Thomann were united in marriage on November 9, 1947.

On his return from WWII, Elmer went into partnership with his father-in-law as a painting contractor. He later became the first director of buildings and grounds for USD 364 and coached golf for Marysville High School. Elmer performed a great deal in community theater and sang for weddings and funerals. He was an avid Royals and K-State fan, was heavily involved with the Lions Club and the American Legion. More than anything, Elmer loved his family and spending time with them. Elmer attended Fellowship Bible Church.

Elmer is survived by his children, Mike Blaske (Ginger), Terry Leseberg (Larry) and Kathy Tryon (Pat); grandchildren, Brett, Katie, Whitney, Lori, Stephanie, Stacy, Sarah, Jenny and Jason; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva, granddaughter, Kristina, great-grandson, Jeret and six brothers and two sisters.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka KS 66615. Service with military honors will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8th, at Marysville City Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and social distance must be kept.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Bible Church, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved