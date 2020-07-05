Elmer Blaske

Elmer Ralph Blaske, 98, Topeka, Kansas, (formerly of Marysville, Kansas) passed away Saturday. April 11, 2020.Elmer was born January 10, 1922, to Edward and Minnie Gebhardt Blaske, in the family home in Winkler, Kansas. He attended school in a one room schoolhouse, graduated in 1940 from Randolph High School and went to welding school in Wichita. Elmer joined the Army Corps of Engineers, spending one year in California and a year in Hawaii. He joined the Army Air Corps Cadet program at the University of Florida at Gainesville and subsequently served as a flight engineer in a B-29. While in the Corps he was on the baseball team and sang in a quartet. Elmer and Eva Thomann were united in marriage on November 9, 1947.On his return from WWII, Elmer went into partnership with his father-in-law as a painting contractor. He later became the first director of buildings and grounds for USD 364 and coached golf for Marysville High School. Elmer performed a great deal in community theater and sang for weddings and funerals. He was an avid Royals and K-State fan, was heavily involved with the Lions Club and the American Legion. More than anything, Elmer loved his family and spending time with them. Elmer attended Fellowship Bible Church.Elmer is survived by his children, Mike Blaske (Ginger), Terry Leseberg (Larry) and Kathy Tryon (Pat); grandchildren, Brett, Katie, Whitney, Lori, Stephanie, Stacy, Sarah, Jenny and Jason; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva, granddaughter, Kristina, great-grandson, Jeret and six brothers and two sisters.Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka KS 66615. Service with military honors will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8th, at Marysville City Cemetery.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and social distance must be kept.Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Bible Church, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.Condolences may be sent online to