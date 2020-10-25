Elmer J. Burris, Jr., 88, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020.
A memorial ceremony will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka, KS 66604. Interment will follow. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604 is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cotton O'Neil Cancer Center, 1414 SW 8th, Topeka, KS, 66606.
