Elmer J. Burris Jr.
Elmer J. Burris, Jr., 88, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020.

A memorial ceremony will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka, KS 66604. Interment will follow. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604 is assisting the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cotton O'Neil Cancer Center, 1414 SW 8th, Topeka, KS, 66606.

To view full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Mount Hope Cemetery
OCT
29
Interment
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
