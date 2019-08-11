Home

Elmer M. Kahle

Elmer M. Kahle Elmer Milton Kahle, 95, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

He was born August 9, 1923, in Eskridge, Kansas, the son of Henry and Hilda (Thowe) Kahle. He served in the U.S. Army during WW II, being honorably discharged on January 27, 1947.

Elmer was employed by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for 33 years, retiring on December 31, 1985. He was a member of the Rubber Workers Union, Local No. 307. He also farmed in the northern Shawnee County area.

He was a former member of Peace United Church of Christ in Alma, KS.

Elmer married Mary June Butts on June 16, 1950 in Topeka. She survives. Other survivors include two children, Gary (Jeanne) Kahle of Topeka and Geraldine "Gerrie" (Rick) Lippert of Silver Lake, KS; four grandchildren, Brian (Sarah) Kahle, Jennifer (Logan) Brock, Joni Lippert and Tye (Michelle) Lippert; and four great-grandchildren, Adam, Kelcee and Luke Kahle and Alyssa Stewart.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Henry, Alvin, Harry and Harley Kahle; and an infant sister.

Elmer enjoyed spending time with family, farming, traveling and riding his motorcycle in Colorado.

Cremation is planned. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a special message for the family online, visit

www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
