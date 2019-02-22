|
|
Eloise McGeeney Lyndon--Eloise McGeeney, 89, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at her home in Lyndon, Kansas.
A Celebration of Life for Eloise will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 23 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time. Inurnment will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Help House or Lyndon United Methodist Church, sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019