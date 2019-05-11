|
|
Elrene Elizabeth Mangold, age 93 passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the McCrite Plaza Nursing Home in Topeka.
Elrene was born December 20, 1925 in Topeka the daughter of Everett W. and Ida C. (Stoltenberg) Gish. Elrene graduated from Seaman High School in 1943. She was preceded in death by her husband John E. Mangold on February 20, 2002. She is survived by two daughters, Sherri Ann Mangold, Lori Lee (Mel) Schappert of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two sisters, Shirley Jo Johnson of Oceanside, California and Sandra Sue Ormsby of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, and one granddaughter, Kali (Matt) Starcevich, and a great grandson Colby.
Services will be at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, on May 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. 2701 SE Croco Rd, Topeka, KS. Elrene Elrene Elizabeth Elizabeth Mangold Mangold
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019