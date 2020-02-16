|
|
Elsa H. Pomeroy Elsa H. Pomeroy, 99, of Topeka, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020.
She was born November 13, 1920, in Posen, Germany. She graduated from Topeka High School.
She loved to sew and do crossword puzzles. She was an avid volunteer at the Judicial Center, Kansas History Museum, and for the .
In her early years she worked for the Santa Fe Railroad and the Crosby Brother's Department Store. She was a member of University United Methodist Church.
In their retirement years together, Elsa and Emerson enjoyed traveling to all parts of the U.S. in their RV and were snowbirds who wintered in Mission, Texas.
Elsa married Emerson Pomeroy on May 29, 1941 in Topeka, KS. He preceded her in death on January 24, 2004. Survivors include a daughter, Diane Pomeroy and sons, Stan Pomeroy, David (Paul Gillaspie) Pomeroy and Victor Pomeroy. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and infant daughter, Marilyn Kay Pomeroy. She enjoyed the love of her step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery and Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka, KS 66604. Private burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care 200 SW Frazier Circle Topeka, KS 66606 or to University United Methodist Church 1621 SW College Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020