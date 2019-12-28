|
Elsie M. Bullock Elsie Mae Bullock, 78, of Topeka went to be with the Lord, with her children by her side, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born December 14, 1941 the daughter of William and Elsie E. Wende Elliott in Hiawatha, Kansas. Elsie was raised at Sabetha, Kansas and graduated from high school there in 1959. She attended Clark's School of Business. She was an administrative assistant with the State of Kansas for 35 years. She was a faithful and longtime member of Community Church.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, William Elliott and Elsie E. Wende Elliott; and her brother, Reverend Alvin Elliott.
Survivors include her children, Penny Skinner and husband Jim of Topeka; Todd Bullock of Shoreline, Washington; brother, Roy Elliott and wife Janice of Hiawatha, Kansas; three step grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31st at Community Church, 1819 SW 21st Street, Topeka, Kansas. Graveside services and interment will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The family will receive friends at Davidson Funeral Home, 1035 N. Kansas Avenue, Topeka, Kansas, on Monday evening, December 30th from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Church.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019