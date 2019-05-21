|
|
Elton Decker Lyndon--Elton Decker, 86, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at his home near Lyndon, Kansas. He was born on January 27, 1933 in Vermontville Township, Michigan, the son of Ard and Ina Hamilton Decker.
Elton grew up in Michigan and had lived in Haven, Kansas before moving to rural Lyndon in 1967.
Elton served four years in the United States Air Force after high school. He then served in the Kansas Air National Guard at Forbes Field in Topeka until his retirement in 1993 at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He was a bus driver for the Lyndon School District for 17 year. He was on e of the initial organizers of the Osage County Recycling Center. Elton was a member of the Lyndon American Legion Post #125, the National Guard Chiefs Group, life member of the Kansas Air National Guard Museum, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, member of the Sunflower Steppers, Osage Oranges Camping Group, Kansas Bluegrass Association, Kansas Honey Producers, the Northeast Kansas Bee Keepers Association, volunteer for the Red Cross and served on the Vassar Water Board.
On November 25, 1954, Elton was married to Cherie Gennett in Clay Center, Kansas. Cherie preceded him in death on June 11, 2010. Elton married Mickey Brewer in 2013.
Elton was also preceded in death by is parents, Ard and Ina; and his step mother, Iza Decker.
Elton is survived by his four children, Terry Herdlicka of Humble, Texas, Danny Decker and Andrew Decker, both of Lyndon and Dana McNabb of San Diego, California; his brother, Larry Decker of Nashville, Michigan; eight grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Elton will be at 11:00am on Friday, May 24 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon, Kansas. Burial will be in the Vassar Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00am until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas National Guard Museum or to Lyndon High School (for the Honor Flight Program), sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019