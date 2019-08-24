|
Elva C. Fellers, age 65, of Topeka, KS, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in her loving husbands' arms in Topeka, KS.
She was born on January 19, 1953 in Ellinwood, KS the daughter of Laverne and Marilee (Feist) Huslig.
Elva attended school in Ellinwood, KS. She graduated from Ellinwood High School then attended Barton County Community College in Great Bend, KS. She then furthered her education and received her Bachelors Degree from Kansas University in Microbiology. She retired from the St. Francis Hospital after 40 plus years as a Microbiologist. She met the love of her life in Topeka and married Dan Fellers on July 8, 1977 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in her hometown of Ellinwood. Together, they shared 42 years of marriage.
She was a recent member of Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church. She would work funeral dinners, attend daily masses as well as pray the rosary every day. She attended Eucharistic Adoration Chapel. She enjoyed coffee and doughnuts with her church family. Her hobbies included, praying, gardening, sewing, cooking, baking, canning her garden vegetables and jellies as well as reading. Above all else, her faith and family meant the most to her. She and her family share a deep Catholic faith that will continue on within her family. Elva will be dearly missed.
Elva was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter who leaves behind her husband, Dan Fellers; eight children, Brian Fellers (Traci), Wayne Fellers (Angela), Scott Fellers (Jamie), Bridget Fellers, Theresa Fellers (Rick McNew), Mark Fellers (Serena), Tammy Shields (Alex), Infant daughter, Terry Fellers whom has preceded Elva in death, Anna Fellers; father, Laverne Huslig; four brothers, John, Jeff, Dan & Ben Huslig; one sister, Laura Jones; 14 grandchildren with 2 on the way.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marilee and a brother, Gene Huslig.
Elva will lie in state on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1-3:00 P.M., with a Rosary being prayed at 3:00 P.M., all at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 26 at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 312 NE Freeman Ave., Topeka, KS 66616. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery-Topeka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Elva's loving memory to Mary's Choices, 551 NW Broad St., Topeka, KS 66608 and/or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home.
To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019