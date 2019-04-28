Elva L. Buchanan Elva L. Buchanan, 103, of Topeka, KS died Friday, April 26, 2019 at McCrite Plaza.



She was born April 13, 1916 in Emmeram, KS the daughter of Ed and Anna (Giest) Hoff.



Elva owned and operated several restaurants and a grocery store in Berryton and retired from the US Postal Service as a clerk.



She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and in her spare time she enjoyed reading, gardening, canning and playing pinochle.



Elva married Robert Lee Powell in Holdridge, NE on April 20, 1940. He preceded her in death in 1968. She later married Ray Buchanan in Berryton, KS on January 20, 1977. He preceded her in death in 1994. Survivors include a step-daughter Jean (Don) Stous-Lutz of Berryton, a sister, Mildred Dechant of Hays, and a brother, Elmer Hoff of Gorham. Five step-grandchildren and six great step-grandchildren also survive. She was also preceded in death by a step-son, Ronald Buchanan, a brother, Emil Hoff and a sister, Gertrude Bieker.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Prior to the service the family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 A.M. with a Parish Rosary being prayed at 9:30 A.M. Burial will follow in Lynn Creek Cemetery, Berryton, KS.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church or the Berryton United Methodist Church, sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019