Elva Porter Higgins Elva Porter Higgins, 97, St. Marys, died peacefully on October 5, 2019, at Midland Care Hospice in Topeka, Kansas. Elva was born October 17, 1921 in Beaver County, Oklahoma, the eighth child of James Wesley and Nellie Rothenberger Porter.
Elva married Mark R. Higgins on June 17, 1943, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Olathe, Kansas. They celebrated 58 years of marriage together.
Elva was preceded in death by her husband Mark on September 9, 2001, her daughter, Patricia Higgins Keller; sons in law Gary Keller and Kris Cohoon; her parents and eight siblings.
Elva is survived by 4 daughters: Portia (Kenny) Read, Richmond; Cyndy (John) Cain, Topeka; Priscilla (Bill) Prather, Omaha, NE; Cassandra Higgins (Larry Hartman), Longmont, CO. She adored her seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Elva was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. She loved her Catholic faith, sharing a glass of wine and laughter with friends. Friends are invited to honor Elva by wearing their favorite clothes and casual dress. Her legacy is the inspiration she gave us and the changes she brought about in the lives of those who loved her.
During her lifetime she received an enormous amount of love and comfort from her friends and family. Instead of sending flowers, Elva asked for us to take friends to lunch or dinner and visit about the good things in life.
Elva requested her body be donated to the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:oo am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Marys. Interment will be at a later date. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00 pm until the Rosary at 6:00 pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church Food Pantry or Immaculate Conception Adoration Chapel fund and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019