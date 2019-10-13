Home

POWERED BY

Services
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
St. Marys, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elva Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elva Porter Higgins


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elva Porter Higgins Obituary
Elva Porter Higgins Elva Porter Higgins, 97, St. Marys, died peacefully on October 5, 2019, at Midland Care Hospice in Topeka, Kansas. Elva was born October 17, 1921 in Beaver County, Oklahoma, the eighth child of James Wesley and Nellie Rothenberger Porter.

Elva married Mark R. Higgins on June 17, 1943, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Olathe, Kansas. They celebrated 58 years of marriage together.

Elva was preceded in death by her husband Mark on September 9, 2001, her daughter, Patricia Higgins Keller; sons in law Gary Keller and Kris Cohoon; her parents and eight siblings.

Elva is survived by 4 daughters: Portia (Kenny) Read, Richmond; Cyndy (John) Cain, Topeka; Priscilla (Bill) Prather, Omaha, NE; Cassandra Higgins (Larry Hartman), Longmont, CO. She adored her seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Elva was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. She loved her Catholic faith, sharing a glass of wine and laughter with friends. Friends are invited to honor Elva by wearing their favorite clothes and casual dress. Her legacy is the inspiration she gave us and the changes she brought about in the lives of those who loved her.

During her lifetime she received an enormous amount of love and comfort from her friends and family. Instead of sending flowers, Elva asked for us to take friends to lunch or dinner and visit about the good things in life.

Elva requested her body be donated to the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:oo am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Marys. Interment will be at a later date. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00 pm until the Rosary at 6:00 pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church Food Pantry or Immaculate Conception Adoration Chapel fund and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now