Elvira R. Lewis, age 74, of Topeka.
Elvira's life began on August 10, 1946 in Herington. She was the daughter of Sam and Antonia (Mesa) Corona. Elvira graduated from Herington High School. She was united in marriage to Stephen C. Lewis on February 19, 1966 in Herington. Elvira was a homemaker and matriarch of her family. She enjoyed caring for her family. Elvira loved to play bingo any chance she was able. She also was a member of the Ladies Aid group in Herington. Her loving family includes her children Stephen (Deana) Lewis, Jr. of Herington, Stephanie Lewis of Topeka and Sammi (John) Peterson of Topeka; grandchildren Brantin "Jake" Beeton, T.J. Peterson, Mia Peterson, Taylor Baldwin, Hunter Herrera, and Brandon Craig and siblings Lola (Miguel) Vasquez of Wichita, Ralph (Kathy) Corona of Salina, and Stella (Tom) Shupping of Morganton, NC.
Elvira passed away at home on Saturday November 7, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers Alvin "David" Corona and Rudy Corona.
No formal services are being planned and the family asks that you remember Elvira in your own special way. Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, Herington is serving the family.
Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to Herington Community Hospital Foundation.
