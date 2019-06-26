|
Elwyn Price Elwyn O. Price, Jr., 74, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.
Junior was born October 21, 1944, in Eskridge, Kansas, the son of Elwyn and Orpha Adams Price. He graduated from Harveyville High School in 1962. Junior married Elizabeth Armstrong in Auburn, Kansas, in 1965. He served in the National Guard. Junior worked at Goodyear Tire Manufacturing. He was a member of Local 307 and President of the Topeka Antique Dealers Association. Junior was an avid collector of John Deere Tractors.
Junior is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Scott Price (Angie) and Tami Martinak (Joey); grandchildren, Josie, Abby, Tyler and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Carson and Miles; siblings, Lynn Workman (Ron) and Clayton Price (Judy); and brother-in-law, Bill Armstrong (Cheryl); he was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Carolyn Price.
Visitation will be Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Funeral service will be Monday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Auburn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , sent in care of the funeral home.
