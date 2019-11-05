|
Emerson D. Dabney Emerson D. Dabney, 92, Topeka, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019.
Emerson was born May 26, 1927 in Raymondville, MO, the son of Ora and Mary Frances (Terrill) Dabney. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II.
He owned and operated the Southern Terrazzo Company.
He was a member of Golden Rule Lodge #90, A.F.& A.M.
Emerson married Virginia K. Shearon in 1954. She died March 12, 2015. Survivors include son, Jeff (Debbie) Dabney, Topeka; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Bonnie Robinson. He was also preceded in death by 3 brothers.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019