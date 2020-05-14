|
|
Emily Chavez Pearson Emily Chavez Pearson, 92, passed to join her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Country Place Senior Living, Fort Scott, KS.
She was born October 5, 1927, at Osage City, KS, the daughter of Ramon and Josefa Gonzalez Chavez. She graduated from Osage City High School in 1946 and attended college at Emporia State University, graduating with a BSE and Masters in Reading. She taught at an elementary level for 19 years at Garden City, KS, Emporia, KS and Topeka, KS. Emily retired after working 15 years at the Department of Labor, Topeka, KS.
She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Osage City and Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Topeka, KS.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Leslie Eugene Pearson, her parents, her 3 sisters, Jessie Rodriguez, Ramona Ybarra and Elizabeth Mock and her 6 brothers, Lionzo, Salvador, Joseph, Natalio, Primo and Anthony.
The real joys in her life were her many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
She loved gardening, bowling and traveling to new places. She could be heard singing and laughing in all she did. An important part of her life was her love for the Lord and her strong faith.
We would like to thank the staff of Country Place Senior Living for their loving care of Emily in the last years of her life. We would also like to thank, Integrity Home Care and Hospice for their support and care during the last few months.
Honoring Emily's request, cremation is planned. No services are set at this time due to Covid-19 restrictions. A funeral mass will be celebrated at a later date for family and friends to attend.
Contributions may be made in memory of Emily Pearson to Integrity Home Care and Hospice, 902 S. Horton Street, Ft Scott, KS 66701 and/or the by mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020