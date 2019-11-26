Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street
Oskaloosa, KS 66066
(785) 863-2020
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street
Oskaloosa, KS 66066
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street
Oskaloosa, KS 66066
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Royer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Elizabeth (Rodecap) Royer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily Elizabeth (Rodecap) Royer Obituary
Emily Elizabeth (Rodecap) Royer Emily E. Royer, 82, of Meriden, died Sunday, November 24, 2019. Visitation will be 2 to 4 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Barnett Family Funeral Home , Oskaloosa. Order of Eastern Star Service at 4 PM Saturday. Cremation inurnment at Meriden Cemetery. Memorials to Eastern Star Grand Chapter Scholarship fund in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. www.barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -