|
|
Emily Elizabeth (Rodecap) Royer Emily E. Royer, 82, of Meriden, died Sunday, November 24, 2019. Visitation will be 2 to 4 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Barnett Family Funeral Home , Oskaloosa. Order of Eastern Star Service at 4 PM Saturday. Cremation inurnment at Meriden Cemetery. Memorials to Eastern Star Grand Chapter Scholarship fund in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. www.barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019