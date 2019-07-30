|
Emily Marsh Emily Nicole Copeland Marsh, 44, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Emily was born August 26, 1974, in Topeka. She graduated from Sulphur High School, Sulphur, Louisiana, earned bachelor's degrees from McNeese State University, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority, and Washburn University. Emily retired from the State of Kansas.
On October 19, 2001, Emily and Jason Marsh were united in marriage. Family was Emily's passion. She most enjoyed being a part of her children's lives, marking their milestones, their varied activities and posting their accomplishments. She loved spoiling them but wanted them to grow up the right way. Emily counselled them to tell the truth always, even if it is blunt and it hurts; tell the truth. She was a planner. She loved to talk, to have conversations, to keep track of events in her friends lives. She loved her dogs.
Emily's deep love of her family led her to fiercely fight the cancer that was diagnosed seven years ago, outliving any others with that same diagnosis. She loves her family unconditionally and they return that deep love.
Survivors include, Emily's husband, Jason Marsh; their children, Kendall, Cale and Taylor Marsh; her grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, niece and nephew. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Wesley Copeland and her favorite uncle and aunt, Charles and Lorraine Blake.
Emily's life will be celebrated at a memorial service at 2 p.m. Thursday at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with visitation one hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home for the Kendall, Cale and Taylor Marsh college funds, sent in care of the funeral home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019