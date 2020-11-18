Emma Louise Cress, 100, Topeka, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at a local care center.
Emma was born April 3, 1920 in Mayetta, the daughter of Henry and Sadie (Gregg) Calderwood. She graduated from Denison High School.
She was employed by the Shawnee County Elections Office in the late 1960's.
She was a member and director of Sweet Adeline's, enjoyed bowling, playing cards and golfing, of which she had 2 hole-in-ones.
Emma married Norbert J. Cress on August 14, 1943. He died January 19, 1966. Survivors include their children, Tim (Cheryl) Cress, Topeka, Judy Stevens, Meriden, Julie (Greg) Stueve, Topeka; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Rosie Calderwood, Topeka. She was preceded in death by 9 siblings.
Private graveside services will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Presbyterian Manor, 4712 SW 6th, Topeka, KS 66606.
Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.