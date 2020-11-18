1/1
Emma L. Cress
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emma Louise Cress, 100, Topeka, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at a local care center.

Emma was born April 3, 1920 in Mayetta, the daughter of Henry and Sadie (Gregg) Calderwood. She graduated from Denison High School.

She was employed by the Shawnee County Elections Office in the late 1960's.

She was a member and director of Sweet Adeline's, enjoyed bowling, playing cards and golfing, of which she had 2 hole-in-ones.

Emma married Norbert J. Cress on August 14, 1943. He died January 19, 1966. Survivors include their children, Tim (Cheryl) Cress, Topeka, Judy Stevens, Meriden, Julie (Greg) Stueve, Topeka; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Rosie Calderwood, Topeka. She was preceded in death by 9 siblings.

Private graveside services will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Presbyterian Manor, 4712 SW 6th, Topeka, KS 66606.

Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved