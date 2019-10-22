Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Hope Cemetery and Funeral Chapel
Topeka, KS
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Hope Cemetery and Funeral Chapel
Topeka, KS
Emma "Lou" (Fox) Skinner


1932 - 2019
Emma "Lou" (Fox) Skinner Obituary
Emma "Lou" (Fox) Skinner "Lou" passed away on October 19, 2019 at her home in Aldersgate Village, Topeka, KS.

She was born in Lawrence, Kansas to Ruben S. and Annabel (Carnal) Fox on November 15, 1932. She moved to Topeka in 1948. She was a 1951 graduate of Topeka High School. She retired in November 1992 as Business Manager for the Kansas Chiropractic Association. She was a former member and officer of the Kansas Chiropractic Foundation.

She married Cletus M. Skinner on June 29, 1951, he precedes her in death.

Survivors include three sons, Stephen and wife LeeAnne, Topeka; Richard and wife Vikki, Woodland Park CO., Ronald, Lawrence and one daughter Patricia Bone and husband Ron Bone of Carbondale; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Other survivors include two brothers, Ruben D. Fox of Antioch, IL and Dale E. Fox and wife Deanna of Ottawa, as well as a sister-in-law Florence Fox, Topeka.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, her parents, her husband, Clete, a brother Bud, two sisters-in-law Joyce and Ann, a daughter-in-law Melody and two nieces.

At her request she was cremated, services will be Friday, October 25th at 11:00 am with visitation at 10:00 at Mount Hope Cemetery and Funeral Chapel in Topeka, Kansas.

The family requests donations to the in lieu of flowers.

To leave a message for the family online please

visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
