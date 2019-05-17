|
Mrs. Emogene Theresa "Sandy" (Saindon) Kepple Emogene "Sandy" (Saindon) Kepple of McKinney, Texas passed away on May 15, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on November 9, 1925 in Beloit, Kansas, the daughter of Eugene and Margaret Saindon. After graduating from Beloit High School in 1943, she accepted a secretarial position with the Air Force at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. for two years. Sandy then returned to Kansas to attend Washburn University in Topeka and received a teaching degree in 1948. While at Washburn, she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority; she also received the honor of being crowned the first May Day Queen. Sandy married Melvin T. Kepple, a returning veteran on November 25, 1948 in Topeka, Kansas. She taught school in Hoyt and Topeka, Kansas, and worked in both the Kansas House of Representatives and Senate for a number of years. In 1967, Sandy and Mel moved to Manhattan where she taught English Comp at Kansas State University. She worked at St. Isidore's Catholic Student Center, retiring in 1989 after 17 years. Sandy was a member of St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and a Hospitality Minister. She was also active in the St. Thomas Moore Ladies Auxiliary and Manhattan Pilot Service Organization. Sandy volunteered at church, delivered meals, and helped at the Budget Shop at Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
Sandy is survived by her children, Stephen Kepple and wife, Nancy of Oglesby, Texas; Jane Lilliston and husband, Andy of McKinney, Texas, Theresa Kepple of Santa Cruz, California and Annette Baker and husband, Kris of Van Alstyne, Texas; grandchildren, Melanie, Drew, Sara, Emily, Elizabeth, Zachary, Jaclyn, William, Natalie and Owen; seventeen great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin T. Kepple; her parents, Eugene and Margaret Saindon; great-granddaughter, Miller Lilliston; and sister, Lucille Wylie.
A Rosary Service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013 with a short visitation to follow.
Please remember Sandy with a donation to the Delta Gamma sorority, Alpha Kappa chapter at Washburn University. https://www.memberplanet.com/s/deltagammafoundation/loyaltyfund. School/Chapter of Initiation: Washburn University (Alpha Kappa) Comment: In memory of Emogene "Sandy" Saindon.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2019