Emogene Winkler Emogene Rachel Winkler, age 93 of Wamego, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Wamego.

She was born on September 19, 1926 in Blaine, the daughter of Herman Conrad and Emma Dorothy (Teske) Wahl.

She is survived by her three children and spouses, Larry (Peggy) Winkler of Topeka, Susan (Fred) Guzek of Dover and Steve (Trish) Winkler of Albuquerque, New Mexico; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Winkler and three brothers, Julius, Galen and Milton and their spouses.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday March 6, 2020 at the Fairview Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Riley Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Fairview Presbyterian Church or the Flint Hills Breadbasket. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.

www.apfunerals.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
