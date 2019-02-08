|
Enid (Ewing) Hickman Enid (Ewing) Hickman, 84, of Topeka, died peacefully February 2, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor. She was born November 26, 1934, daughter of Dean and Oleta (Freitag) Ewing, Stanford, IL.
Enid graduated from Stanford HS, in 1952 and the University of Illinois in 1956 (Bachelor of Science in Music Education - With High Honors). She started her musical career as a teen-ager and taught in her home studio over 70 years. In Topeka she helped start the Latch Keyboard Piano Project.
Music was not her only love. Enid married Alden Hickman, August 26, 1956 and recently celebrated anniversary 62. She is survived by husband Rev. Alden Hickman, Topeka; brother, Elmer (Marilyn) Ewing, sister, Helen Joyce, Barclay; children- Charles (Melinda), Flossie (Chester) Langin, Fredrick (Shalise), and Paul (Moria); 9 grandchildren, 14 greatgrandchildren, and 2 great- greatgranddaughters.
Services at noon, Saturday Feb.16 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 SW 21st Street,. Visitation 10:00 to 11:30 at the Church, followed by a reception. In Lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to or Trinity Presbyterian Church.
For full obituary: www.midwestcremationsociety.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019