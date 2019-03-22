Home

Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Eric Arganbright
Eric "Big Daddy" Arganbright


Eric "Big Daddy" Arganbright Obituary
Eric "Big Daddy" Arganbright Eric "Big Daddy" Arganbright, age 53, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his home in Topeka.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rochester Cemetery. He will lie in state Monday from noon - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Davidson Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
