Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Eric's life story with friends and family

Share Eric's life story with friends and family

Eric Scott Schreiner 41, born on 1/8/79 to Kurtis and Debra Schreiner, recieved his wings on 8/26/20 in Overland Park Kansas. Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, September 8th at 1PM at 3999 Swope Parkway (and E Meyer Blvd) in Kansas City, MO 64132 at the Bandstand Pavilion.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store