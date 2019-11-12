Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Erin White Erin White, 30, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at Stormont-Vail Hospital.

Erin was born October 17, 1989, the daughter of Byron White and GiGi Harlow. She graduated from Shawnee Heights High School in 2011. Most recently, Erin had been attending day service at Advanced Individual Services. Erin was well known and loved for her infectious smile and never knew a stranger. She had a great love for art, crafting, and beloved cat, Kelsie.

Erin is survived by her parents, Byron and GiGi; sister, Kayla White; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Bert and Mary White, and Richard and Marilyn Harlow.

Celebration of Erin's life will be 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 13th, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with visitation one-hour prior.

Memorial contributions may be made to TARC or CAT (Cat Association of Topeka), sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
