Erma Audrey (Atkinson) Atkinson Erma A. Atkinson ,90, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. Graveside services: 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 1 at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 916 SE California, Topeka. Please remain in your vehicle during the graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made via Cash App: $Yiangeleece. To send a special message to the family, visit www.BowserJohnsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.