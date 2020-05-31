Erma Audrey (Atkinson) Atkinson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Erma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erma Audrey (Atkinson) Atkinson Erma A. Atkinson ,90, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. Graveside services: 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 1 at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 916 SE California, Topeka. Please remain in your vehicle during the graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made via Cash App: $Yiangeleece. To send a special message to the family, visit www.BowserJohnsonFuneralChapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bowser-Johnson Funeral Chapel Inc.
723 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
785-233-3039
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved