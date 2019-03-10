|
|
Erma J. (Montgomery) Moore Erma Joyce Moore, 94, of Inman, KS, formerly of Larkinburg, KS passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Hospice House in Hutchinson, KS. She was born October 10, 1924 in Atchison County, KS, the daughter of Charles Leroy and Katie (Sauer) Montgomery.
Erma graduated from Effingham High School. She lived 85 years in the Larkinburg area, teaching at Star, Coal Creek and Camp Creek Schools. She later taught Title 1 Reading for USD 377 and USD 430, also helping to maintain the family farm.
She was a member of the Larkinburg Christian Church, Holton Business Women, Jackson County Historical Society, Holton Hospital Auxiliary, Jackson County Friends of Hospice and Delta Kappa Gamma.
Erma married Kenneth Delloyd Moore; he preceded her in death on February 15, 1966. She was also preceded in death by her son, Ora L. Moore; two sisters, Amy Smith and Dr. Lola Montgomery, and two brothers, Noel and Howard Montgomery.
Survivors include her daughter, Velda Schwarm (Mark) of Hutchison, KS; her granddaughter, Kellen Liebsch (Andrew) of Westmoreland, KS and 2 great-grandchildren, Tyler and Madelyn.
Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow in the Larkinburg Cemetery. Family will greet friends one hour to service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Topeka Rescue Mission or Stormont Vail Foundation c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019