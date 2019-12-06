Home

Brock's North Hill Chapel
2509 Vine St
Hays, KS 67601
(785) 625-3215
Ernestine L. "Ernie" Thorne

Ernestine L. "Ernie" Thorne Obituary
Ernestine L. "Ernie" Thorne "Ernie" Ernestine L. Thorne, 86, Hays, died Wednesday, December 4th, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Center, Hays.

She was born November 13, 1933, in Garden City to Eston and Verma (Frost) Barber.

She married Donald Thorne on September 16th, 1951, in Garden City. He preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by a son, Greg Thorne of Louisville, Colorado.

Survivors include two daughters; Sherry Leiker of Hays and Gayle Johnson of Louisville, Colorado, a Daughter-in-law Kathy Thorne of Louisville, Colorado, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

Family will be receiving guests at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Hays on Saturday, December 7, 2019 with services following at 11 a.m.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
