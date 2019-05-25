|
|
Ervin Gailey Osage City--Ervin Gailey, 92, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Osage Nursing Center in Osage City, Kansas. He was born on May 23, 1926 in Rocky Comfort, Missouri, the son of Arthur and Ella Routhon Gailey.
Ervin grew up in Gentry, Arkansas and had lived in Siloam Springs, Arkansas before moving to Osage City in 1960.
Ervin owned and operated Gailey's Cleaners in Osage City from 1960 to 1990. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a member of the Osage City American Legion and the Salt Creek Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Lyndon.
Ervin was married to Bonnie Anderson on March 1, 1952 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Bonnie preceded him in death on March 18, 2002. Ervin then married Nancy Deskins on February 4, 2006 in Lyndon.
Ervin is survived by his wife, Nancy of the home; his son, Clyde Gailey of Osage City; his three step children, Charles (Linda) Waldron, Shirley (Charles) Wiley and Dana Waldron, all of Osage City; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Ervin will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, May 28 at the Salt Creek Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Lyndon. Private family interment will be in the Alpine Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00am until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salt Creek Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2019