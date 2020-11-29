1/1
Espiridion Frank Perez
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Espiridion Frank Perez, 79, of Topeka, KS died November 17, 2020 at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus.

He was born December 14, 1940 the son of Norbert and Angela (Gutierrez) Perez.

Frank was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. He worked at BNSF for 38 years retiring in 2002.

Frank married Jennie Clara Gutierrez on September 15, 1962 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on November 13, 2020. Survivors include four children, Mark (Mary) Perez, Joseph (Laurie) Perez, Sherry (Kelsey Jackson) Walker, Frederick (Lynette) Perez along with eight siblings, John (Susan) Perez, Henry (Pat) Perez, Anna (Pete) Romero, Bernie (Frank) Garza, Agnes (Faustino) Mendoza, Mary Louise Perez, Ramona Perez and Jimmy (Patricia) Perez. Eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Norbert Perez, Jr.

Friends may pay their respects between 5:00 and 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Cremation will follow. A memorial service at St. Matthew Catholic Church will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to St Matthew Catholic Church sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
Perez Family,

Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time, may all your memories bring you comfort ❤
Rosemary R Gutiérrez and family
Angela Gutierrez
November 24, 2020
Sherry, so sorry for your loss.
Linda Vandevord
November 20, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your father. My deepest sympathy to your families. MY the Lord comfort you through this difficult time. Your father will always be in your heart. My prayers are with you all. Your cousin Mary Heppner and family.
Mary Heppner
