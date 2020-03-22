|
Esta L. Meade Esta L. Meade, 68, of Topeka, passed away at her home on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Esta was born on September 14, 1951 in Strong City, Kansas. She was the youngest of four children born to Wayne Way and Hazel (Broiles) Park.
Esta attended rural schools in Clements, Elmdale and Cottonwood Falls and graduated from Cottonwood Falls High School in 1969. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Kansas State Teacher's College (Emporia State University). She also received a degree in Computer Science from Washburn University.
Esta lived a full life. She traveled to Canada, Mexico, Russia, China, India, Jamaica, UK, Europe, Alaska and most of the United States. She scuba dived, held an airplane pilots license, and was Lightweight Regional Arm Wrestling Champion. She was employed by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway for over thirty years and retired in 2013. Esta did volunteer work for Midland Hospice and Meals on Wheels. She recently graduated from the Menninger Bible Study Group.
Esta was united in marriage to Frank W. Meade on June 7, 1975 in Topeka. She is survived by her husband, Frank, of the home; sisters Ginger (Ron) Slabaugh, Altamont; Edna (Don) Ingalls, Strong City; sister-in-law, Minnie Beth Park, Garden City. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Esta was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gayland Park.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 S.W. 21st St., Topeka, Kansas 66604 or to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
