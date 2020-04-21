|
|
Esteban Blancas Sr. Esteban Blancas Sr., 91, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away on April 19, 2020 at Aldersgate Village. Esteban was born on December 25, 1928 in Pauline, Kansas. Son of Pedro L. Blancas and Amalia Rodriguez Blancas.
Esteban was a very loyal worker his whole life. After 8th grade he went to work for Kansas Gas Company where he retired after 44 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Esteban loved to travel in his van. He went on several trips throughout his life to Las Vegas, Mexico City, and Georgia, to name a few. He was a huge fan of the Spanish channel and also old western movies. Esteban was known for being great with his hands. He was a natural "fixer". Esteban worked for his church and also helped many church members, friends, and family with any appliances that needed some extra care. He was a lover of fixing up his own home and getting outside to do yard work when able. He was a loyal "mall walker" and will be known by his family for his irreplaceable homemade tortillas, Mexican bread, and tamales. Later in life he loved to walk down to the Pizza Parlor, and have his daily beer and popcorn and visit his friends.
He was the best father and provider there ever could be. He loved his children unconditionally. He would do anything for any one of them, no matter the age. He learned to provide and care from his parents and was able to return the favor to them later in life, till the end.
Esteban is preceded in death by both of his parents; his wife, Hilda Rodriguez; brother, Reyes Blancas; and sisters, Domitila Sanchez, Delphina Ruiz, and Margarita Blancas.
He is survived by his former wife, Mercedes Vega; children, David M. Blancas, Esteban "Steve" Blancas Jr., Adela "Della" M. McCoy, Amelia "Molly" O'Conner, and step daughter, Virginia Ochoategui; brothers, Ramon Blancas and Roger Blancas; sisters, Jovita Smith, Dolores Rivera; grandchildren, Shaun P. McCoy, Angela M. Schuh, Jason M. Blancas, Kari N. Blancas, Mikhayla Murray, Summer Rolin, and Erika R. Blancas; great grandchildren, Jacqueline McCoy, Alexandria McCoy, Zachary Schuh, and Sydney Schuh; and cousin, Connie Stroud.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family graveside service will take place. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Aldersgate Memory Care, The , and/or to Grace Home Care
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020