Esther Fagan
1942 - 2020
Esther Cruz Fagan, 78, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020.

She was born July 31, 1942, in Capulin, New Mexico, the daughter of Nicolas and Lorancita (Mondragon) Cruz.

Esther married John Fagan on July 9, 1966 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They later divorced.

Esther was employed by the United States Department of Agriculture, retiring in 2000.

In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and visiting New Mexico.

Survivors include her partner, Charles Lewis; daughters, Jennifer "Jenny" (Sam) Ralston of Topeka and Jackie (Dave) Fein of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Justin, Jessica, Samantha, Lauren, Dalton, Ava and Jason; her brother Eppie Cruz; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Fagan, her parents and her siblings Alfonso, Bertha, Manuel and Juanita.

Esther was cremated. A visitation will be held at 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, September 4th at Dove Cremations Southwest Chapel in Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital.

Dove Cremations and Funerals is assisting the family.

To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
