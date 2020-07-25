1/1
Esther J. Wehner
1929 - 2020
Rossville-Esther J. Wehner 90, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Oakley Place of Rossville.

She was born on October 24, 1929, at Delia, the daughter of Ignac and Veronica Hejtmanek Horak. Esther grew up in the Delia community and lived there until she moved to Rossville in 1957.

Esther Horak and John A. Wehner were united in marriage on October 10, 1945, at Delia. He preceded her in death on November 25, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Bennie, Eddie, Albert, Rudy, Rose, Emily, and Irene.

The Wehner's owned and operated Wehners Grocery Store and just celebrated their 105th anniversary. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Rossville and the Czech-Morvan Lodge.

Survivors include two sons, John (Peg) Wehner, St. Marys and Bob (Jolyne) Wehner, Rossville; her daughter, Debbie (Rocky) Taylor, Topeka; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren,

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Rossville. Private interment will be in the Rossville Cemetery. There will be a public visitation Friday, July 24, 2020, at the church from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. followed by a rosary recited at 7:00 P.M.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society or St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the family request that everyone attending wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
