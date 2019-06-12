|
|
Esther M. Chester Esther M. Chester, 94, Topeka, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Plaza West Care Center.
Esther retired from the League of Kansas Municipalities in 1997.
She was born Esther Elizabeth Sophia Ida Mary Meyer on August 3, 1924 in Concordia, MO, the daughter of William J Meyer and IsaBelle Thieman Meyer. She lived in Topeka since 1950. Esther was a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She was married to Z.P. "Chet" Chester on May 5, 1949 in Kansas City, MO. Chet died March 27, 1984. Esther was preceded in death by all her brothers and sisters; Clarence, Mary, Birdie, Bennie, Emil, August and Billy. She is celebrating with them and others today in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus. Esther lived a faithful, happy, long and blessed life.
Survivors include daughter, Connie Vavricek (Michael), El Dorado Hills, CA; sons, Tom Chester (Susan), Fallbrook, CA and Ron Chester (Kathy), Yorba Linda, CA, grandchildren, Scott Chester (Megan), Murrieta, CA, Michael Chester (Diana), Simi Valley, CA, Kristy Jo Nagel (Noah), Yorba Linda, CA, Stephanie Jo Tembey (Todd), Mather, CA, Samantha Jo Vavricek, El Dorado Hills, CA and Matthew Chester, Fallbrook, CA; great grandchildren, Melanie Jo, Brandon, Weston, Kayla Jo, Gracyn Jo, Kayden Jo and Paisley (all CA).
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 901 SW Fillmore St. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the burial at St. John's.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church 901 SW Fillmore, Topeka, KS 66606.
Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019