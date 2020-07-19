1/1
Esther Mae Dayhoff
Esther Mae Dayhoff, 95, Topeka, passed away on July 14, 2020 at Aldersgate Village.

Esther Mae married Dale D. Dayhoff on July 11, 1943 in Salina. He died on October 9, 2012. Survivors include daughters, Terri (David) Sanchez, Berryton, Lynne (Alan) Caraway, Cottonwood, CA, Becky Muenzenmayer, Annandale, VA; 3 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren; and 13 step great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
