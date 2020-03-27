|
Etta L. Landis Etta L. (Essman) Landis, age 97, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Topeka. Graveside services will be Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Grantville Cemetery. She will lie in state Tuesday from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission or the North Topeka Baptist Church and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020