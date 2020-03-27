Home

Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Etta Landis
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Grantville Cemetery
Etta L. Landis


1922 - 2020
Etta L. Landis Etta L. (Essman) Landis, age 97, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Topeka. Graveside services will be Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Grantville Cemetery. She will lie in state Tuesday from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission or the North Topeka Baptist Church and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
