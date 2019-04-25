|
|
Eugene F. "Gene" Baer Eugene F. "Gene" Baer, 86, Paxico, Kansas passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Sandra Rae Dodson. He was also preceded in death by his parents Fred and Margaret Baer; and sisters, Donna Anderson, Joan Slechta and Maureen Cerkan. Survivors include daughter, Gina (Eddy) Baer Witt, Topeka; grandchildren, Keith, Hunter & Benjamin Witt; one sister Audrey Ferro, Topeka; three brothers, Larry Baer and Bob Baer, both of Topeka, and Jim Baer, Wilmington, NC.
Gene was born in Riley County on November 15, 1932. He was a graduate of Topeka High School.
He worked as an electrician for Shrake Electric for 31 years during which time he was foreman on the Battery Uninterrupted Power Supply job in the Santa Fe Railroad building, Topeka.
In 1962 Gene was awarded the first Annual Outstanding Apprenticeship Award in the state of Kansas. A picture of him receiving this award hangs in IBEW 226 hall.
Gene was a member of the USMC and was a part of the Honorary Platoon 225 in 1954.
He was a member of I.B.E.W. local 226, and the US Naval Reserves where he attended radio school and was a part of peacekeeping in Topeka Kansas during the 1951 flood.
Gene had been a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in McFarland since 1988.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Fellowship Bible Church. Burial will follow at Topeka Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019