|
|
Eugene "Gene" Hathaway Eugene "Gene" Hathaway, 94, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. He was born December 22, 1924 in Muscotah, Kansas. The son of Hillary and Virginia (Bonwell) Hathaway.
Gene graduated from Hiawatha High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Kansas State University. He was an Army Veteran, serving as a Medic in the South Pacific during WWII. He was employed by the Santa Fe Railroad for over 30 years before retiring. He was a member of First Baptist Church and attended Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene.
Gene married Fran Rissler on June 6, 1946 in Pueblo, Colorado with Fran's father officiating the ceremony. She preceded him in death on October 6, 2012. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Forney.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Kelley and Ron Beuchat of Topeka, and his siblings, Don (Mary Ann) Hathaway of Raymore, Missouri, Louise (Gerald) Hanson of Huntsville, Alabama and Larry (Delores) Hathaway of Hiawatha, Kansas.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow in Prairie Home Cemetery. Eugene will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 S.W. 21st St., Topeka, Kansas 66604. To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019